Brokerages Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $89.75

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.
TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
TJX Companies stock opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.63.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
