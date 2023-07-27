Brokerages Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $19.36

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veradigm by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Veradigm Company Profile

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

(Get Free Report

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.