Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 179,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,763. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 450.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,912.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

