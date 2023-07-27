BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

BSQR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 18,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

