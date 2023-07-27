Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 232.3% in July

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BHLL remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 128,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,571. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

