Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Up 232.3% in July

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BHLL remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 128,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,571. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
