Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Stock Performance

TDSA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 83,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,820. Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (TDSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 5% from peak to trough.

