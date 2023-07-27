Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 7.2 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after acquiring an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 843,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 568,540 shares in the last quarter.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

