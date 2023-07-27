Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $257.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $253.00 to $257.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.90. 2,158,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

