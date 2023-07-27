Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.54.
Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$63.05 and a 52-week high of C$81.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
