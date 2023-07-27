Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on September 29th

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

TSE:CNR traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$156.71. 897,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,526. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$144.71 and a 12 month high of C$175.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$156.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The stock has a market cap of C$103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$167.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

