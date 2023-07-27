Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5996 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.87. 388,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

