Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$95.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.59.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$79.17. 577,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,206. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$61.23 and a 12-month high of C$84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.6185567 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

