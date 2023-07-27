CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Down 69.8% in July

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance

CapitaLand China Trust stock remained flat at C$0.83 during midday trading on Thursday. CapitaLand China Trust has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83.

About CapitaLand China Trust

Featured Stories

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes 11 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 2.0 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

