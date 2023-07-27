CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Down 69.8% in July

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the June 30th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance
CapitaLand China Trust stock remained flat at C$0.83 during midday trading on Thursday. CapitaLand China Trust has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83.
About CapitaLand China Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand China Trust
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.