CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target Raised to $15.75

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CapStar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.35.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $315.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CapStar Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

In related news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

