CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $22.50 on Thursday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26.
CareCloud Company Profile
