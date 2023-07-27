CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $22.50 on Thursday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

