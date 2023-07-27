Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TAST. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.7 %

TAST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 239,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,984. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $301.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solel Partners LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,932 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 727,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,014 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 431,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.