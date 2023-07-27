Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TAST. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.7 %
TAST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 239,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,984. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $301.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
Featured Articles
