Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.16.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,780,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,662,754. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

