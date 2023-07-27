Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,566 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE MRK traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.30. 9,813,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

