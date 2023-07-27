Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.37. 294,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

