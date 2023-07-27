Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 56,138,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,506,828. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

