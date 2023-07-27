Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 335,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 908,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.