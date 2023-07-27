CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the June 30th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CBL International Price Performance

BANL remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,529. CBL International has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

