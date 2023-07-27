Celanese Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Celanese has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $27,978,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 822,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,103,000 after purchasing an additional 203,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.