Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Celestica updated its Q3 guidance to $0.56-0.62 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

About Celestica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 421.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 368,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

