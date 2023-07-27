Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.70

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 143199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.
Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.
Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
