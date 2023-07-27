Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Announces $0.03 Semi-Annual Dividend

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Centamin Stock Performance

CEE traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$1.61. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. Centamin has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.05.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

