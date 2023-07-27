Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Announces $0.03 Semi-Annual Dividend

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Centamin Stock Performance
CEE traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$1.61. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. Centamin has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.05.
About Centamin
