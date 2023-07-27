Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 6,221.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $36,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

