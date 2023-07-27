Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 268,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $497.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine H. H Camp acquired 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 5,857 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at $190,247.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 3,191 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,785.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,501 shares of company stock worth $152,393. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 409,320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

