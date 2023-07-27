Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. 656,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $827.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.91 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

