CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Price Target Lowered to C$147.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CGI Group had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$156.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI Group to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CGI Group from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

CGI Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$3.53 billion.

