ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

ChampionX Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. 1,417,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,142. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.57. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,435 shares of company stock worth $6,834,584 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,720,000 after purchasing an additional 932,624 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after buying an additional 799,459 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

