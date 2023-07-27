Chardan Capital Raises CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $10.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

CleanSpark stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $702.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.79.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. On average, analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

