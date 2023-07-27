Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,194,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,463. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.07. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

