Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the June 30th total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CGIFF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CGIFF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

