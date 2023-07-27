Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 0.3 %

CVR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 2,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.40. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

