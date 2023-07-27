Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of CVR opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

