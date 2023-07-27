China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China MeiDong Auto (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China MeiDong Auto Price Performance
CMEIF stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. China MeiDong Auto has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.90.
China MeiDong Auto Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China MeiDong Auto
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.