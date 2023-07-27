China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Up 417.0% in July

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,012,000 shares, a growth of 417.0% from the June 30th total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 557.2 days.

China Youzan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 on Thursday. China Youzan has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About China Youzan

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

