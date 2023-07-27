Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CCBC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

