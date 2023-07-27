Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 3.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $40,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

CMG stock traded down $194.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,893.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,239. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,075.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,819.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

