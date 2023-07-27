Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Lowered to $221.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $247.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $154.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.05. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.