Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $144.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.90.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 95.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 101.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

