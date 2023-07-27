Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $12.76 on Thursday, reaching $118.82. 1,338,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 110.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Churchill Downs Company Profile

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

