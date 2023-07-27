CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. TD Securities decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.66.

ECN Capital Price Performance

TSE ECN remained flat at C$2.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,014. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.96. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.29.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.65 million. Analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.2116788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

