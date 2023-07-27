CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. TD Securities decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.66.
ECN Capital Price Performance
TSE ECN remained flat at C$2.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,014. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.86 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.96. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.29.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
