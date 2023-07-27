Citigroup Downgrades Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Neutral

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRSN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 72.6 %

MRSN stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 207,073,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 556,161 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,105 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

