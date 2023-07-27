Citigroup Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $320.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

SHW stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,763. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.9% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

