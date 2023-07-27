Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $237.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.67. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $444.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 50.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.