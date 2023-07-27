CL King Initiates Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Stock analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. CL King’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $151.99 on Monday. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

