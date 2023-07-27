CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMS stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. 819,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

