Comparing Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) & Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freightos and Shengfeng Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $19.08 million 2.17 -$24.70 million N/A N/A Shengfeng Development $370.33 million 0.69 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Shengfeng Development has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freightos and Shengfeng Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freightos currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 222.09%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Freightos beats Shengfeng Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection. It serves clients in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, internet, fashion, fast moving consumer goods, publishing, agriculture, and e-commerce. Shengfeng Development Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

